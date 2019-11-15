Students at an Oregon high school organized a walk-out protest last week after a Chick-fil-A food truck showed up to a home football game.

What are the details?

At least 100 students at West Linn High School in West Linn, Oregon, banded together in support of their LGBTQ community, staging a walk-out after a “series of events made students feel unsafe,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Such events reportedly included the presence of a Chick-fil-A truck at a football game. Another incident reportedly involved a transgender student’s car being vandalized with the word “queer” scrawled across the vehicle.

There are approximately 1,800 students enrolled at the school.

The protest was organized by the school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance and was aimed to reduce a “rising” anti-LGBTQ sentiment throughout the school.

The student group’s president, Susie Walters, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that she has faced harassment while on campus and throughout the community.

“I have faced, on school property and in our community, from West Linn students, I’ve faced people yelling slurs at me, and calling me names,” Walters told the outlet.

The student whose car was vandalized also added that the protest is also to show “student pride.”

“We walked out to show our student pride,” the student said. “To show that despite everything we’ve been through, we are still proud of who we are, and we won’t back down and we won’t make exceptions for anyone.”

What kind of response was there?



The school’s principal made an announcement that the school does not support student walkouts as forms of protest — and the school’s public information officer added that the school was not aware of any incidents of harassment against the LGBTQ community.

“The West Linn-Wilsonville School District takes all matters of school safety seriously, and diligently investigates and addresses all potential safety concerns,” the officer said. “That includes bullying or cyberbullying.”

In a statement, the school promised that the Chick-fil-A food truck will appear at the remaining football games for the 2019 season.

KGW-TV reported that a group of counter-protesters also joined the walk-out and donned “Make America Great Again” hats while waving American flags. The group also reportedly voiced their support for Chick-fil-A.