Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace claimed Friday that “if you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don’t have a pulse.”

“This is a woman who has served in seven posts of presidents for both parties for more than 30 years in hardship posts, places like Somalia,” Wallace stated. “She was at an event at the U.S. Embassy to honor an anti-corruption fighter who was eventually because acid was thrown in that woman’s face, and she’s being told by the inspector general of the State Department, you’re going to have to leave, and you’re going to have to leave on the next plane. We’re worried about your security.”

Yovanovitch testified in a public impeachment hearing on Friday, in which she accused Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer, of leading a smear campaign against her that led to her eventual firing. (RELATED: Giuliani Associates Plead Not Guilty To Campaign Finance Charges)

“The really dramatic moment,” Wallace noted, “is that this wasn’t just testimony about the past. This played out in real time.”

Wallace was referencing tweets from President Trump published during Yovanovitch’s testimony

