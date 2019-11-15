“I was shocked and devastated,” she told the House Intelligence Committee. “It was a terrible moment.”

Wallace reacted to Yovanovitch’s testimony during an interview with anchors Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith on Friday morning.

“I think that if you are not moved, and we’ll see what happens in the cross-examination, but if you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don’t have a pulse,” said Wallace.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens when the Republicans start to question her, but it seems to me that this has been very powerful testimony so far on the part of Marie Yovanovitch,” Wallace added.

Trump’s tweet to his more than 65 million followers asserted, during the former ambassador’s public testimony, that Yovanovitch had performed poorly during her career as a U.S. ambassador.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors,” Trump wrote.