“I was shocked and devastated,” she told the House Intelligence Committee. “It was a terrible moment.”
“I think that if you are not moved, and we’ll see what happens in the cross-examination, but if you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don’t have a pulse,” said Wallace.
Trump’s tweet to his more than 65 million followers asserted, during the former ambassador’s public testimony, that Yovanovitch had performed poorly during her career as a U.S. ambassador.
“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors,” Trump wrote.
Impeachment proceedings will continue into Friday afternoon, with ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, C-SPAN and PBS all pre-empting regular programming to cover the historic event.