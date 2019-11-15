(LIFE SITE) St. Luke’s Health–The Woodlands Hospital told Jennie Drude she was no longer welcome as a newborn photographer after the hospital tried to pressure her client into an abortion. The mother did not want to have an abortion, and Jennie informed her that the doctor could not legally coerce her into killing the preborn child – as Jennie had faced a similar situation in her own pregnancies. Jennie was then told on October 23 she was no longer welcome on the premises.

Ever since unexpectedly losing their first daughter, Jennie and her husband have become advocates for parents who lose their infants and volunteered for 11 years at St. Luke’s hospital where their daughter was born. Jennie has lost three children at birth, two of them to anencephaly, a rare brain condition. As a professional photographer, she now helps others in similar situations by capturing the brief, precious moments families share with their terminally ill newborn babies.

