CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County’s Environmental Enforcement Department director confirmed Thursday his team was investigating another incident in Campobello involving a stab wound to a horse.

Jamie Belson an investigator was called to an address on Patterson Road in Campobello Wednesday evening after a horse had been cut.

“The responding officer confirmed that a 20-plus year-old Palomino Quarter horse had one laceration on its lower leg and a puncture wound directly under the horses’ midsection,” Nelson stated in an email.

A veterinarian determined the injuries were between 24 and 48- hours old.

“Due to the injuries sustained the horse was euthanized,” Nelson stated.

Nelson stated this is the second confirmed incident of lacerations and punctures to horse within Spartanburg County.

Nelson said a similar incident was reported just across the Greenville County line in the Landrum area.

“Officers are working to see if the incidents are related and investigating to develop leads,” Nelson said.

Investigators ask anyone with any information to call Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department at 864-596-3582.

