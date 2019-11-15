Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee impeachment-investigation hearing on Friday, former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch admitted that she was briefed by the Obama administration on Hunter Biden’s position with the Ukrainian firm Burisma and agreed it had the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Yovanovitch confirmed to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., that the Obama administration prepared her for her confirmation as ambassador with practice questions about Hunter Biden and his involvement in Ukraine. The son of Vice President Joe Biden was receiving more than $80,000 a month from Burisma while his father was Obama’s point man for Ukraine policy.

“You testified that in this particular practice Q&A with the State Department, it wasn’t just generally about Burisma and corruption, it was specifically about Hunter Biden and Burisma. Is that correct?” Stefanik asked.

Yovanovitch said yes.

Stefanik noted that Republicans have been criticized for raising the Hunter Biden issue.

Stefanik’s questioning:

Even the Obama Administration knew that Hunter Biden’s corruption was a problem. Well said @RepStefanik #ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/NG5UYL0cim — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 15, 2019

“For the millions of Americans watching, President Obama’s own State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping the wonderful ambassador nominee before her confirmation,” Stefanik said. “And yet, our Democratic colleagues and the chairman at this committee cry foul when we dare ask that same question that the Obama State Department was so concerned about.”

Later, in response to questions from Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Ill., Yovanovitch affirmed that she thought at the time of the briefing that Hunter Biden’s position with Burisma had the appearance of a conflict of interest.