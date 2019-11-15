House Democrats wasted no time Friday saying President TrumpDonald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE’s real-time Twitter attack on a top U.S. diplomat — as she was testifying on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine — was more evidence of presidential misconduct as they charge ahead with their impeachment probe.

“The president in real time is engaging in witness intimidation and witness tampering,” an exasperated Rep. Jackie Speier Karen (Jackie) Lorraine Jacqueline SpeierDemocrats seize on new evidence in first public impeachment hearing Live coverage: House holds first public impeachment hearing Brindisi, Lamb recommended for Armed Services, Transportation Committees MORE (D-Calif.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, told reporters during a break in the hearing with Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchLive coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing Ex-Trump Russia expert told lawmakers she’s gotten death threats Giuliani lawyers up amid impeachment inquiry MORE, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was removed abruptly in May.

“I don’t know how much more egregious it has to get before the American people are going to recognize we have someone in the White House who conducts himself in a criminal manner on a day-to-day basis.”

Rep. Mike Quigley Michael (Mike) Bruce QuigleyLive coverage: House holds first public impeachment hearing Sondland emerges as key target after Vindman testimony In testimony, Dems see an ambassador scorned, while GOP defends Trump MORE (D-Ill.), another member of the Intelligence Committee, described the tweet as “real-time intimidation” and suggested it could become a part of articles of impeachment against Trump.

“I think it speaks for itself,” he said. “Everything the president does, from obstruction to intimidation, becomes part of the record. And we’ll decide later — or not — whether it’s part of the articles.”

Other Intelligence Committee Democrats said Trump’s intimidation tactics are simply evidence of his guilt.

“Innocent people don’t intimidate witnesses. Guilty people do,” Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellKey takeaways from first public impeachment hearing Kent, Taylor say they’re not ‘Never Trumpers’ after Trump Twitter offensive Live coverage: House holds first public impeachment hearing MORE (D-Calif.), a member of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Jordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery ‘ridiculous’ USMCA deal close, but not ‘imminent,’ Democrats say MORE’s (D-Calif.) leadership team. “It should be considered for obstruction. It’s evidence of more obstruction, intimidating the witness, tampering with the witness’s testimony.

“But it really goes to his guilt … Innocent people just don’t do this.”

Yovanovitch is the third witness to appear publicly this week before the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating whether Trump abused his office by pressing foreign leaders in Kyiv to find dirt on his domestic political adversaries.

Roughly an hour into her testimony, Trump took to Twitter to portray the respected 33-year veteran of the foreign service as ineffective and incompetent. The president appeared to suggest Yovanovitch was responsible for the 1993 botched military raid in Mogadishu, Somalia, that killed 19 American soldiers.

The ambassador was in Somalia during her first tour abroad in the mid-1980s, Yovanovitch testified Friday, but she was in Moscow in 1993.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him,” Trump tweeted.

“It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump on Schiff: ‘He will not make the LSU football team’ Trump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Johnson opens door to subpoenaing whistleblower, Schiff, Bidens MORE (D-Calif.), chairman of the Intelligence Committee, read the tweet aloud during the hearing, then asked Yovanovitch for her reaction to the claims.

It was, she said, “very intimidating.”

Schiff then suggested Democrats would keep the episode in mind as they weigh wether to draft impeachment articles.

“I want to let you know, Ambassador, that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously,” he said.

Even some Republicans on the Intelligence panel expressed uneasiness about the president’s real-time attacks on Yovanovitch.

Asked if the tweets amounted to witness intimidation, Rep. Mike Conaway Kenneth (Mike) Michael ConawayNew hemp trade group presses lawmakers on immigration reform, regs GOP motions to subpoena whistleblower Live coverage: House holds first public impeachment hearing MORE (R-Texas) told The Hill: “I am not a lawyer. It’s not something I would do.”

A reporter for The Hill asked Conaway if he would advise the president to stop tweeting about Yovanovitch.

“Again, he does not take a lot of advice from me, but it’s not something I would do,” Conaway replied.

But Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanJordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery ‘ridiculous’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Fallout from day one of Trump impeachment hearing Graham says Schiff should be a witness in Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-Ohio) defended Trump, saying the president was only venting justified frustrations in response to Democratic attacks he deemed inherently unfair.

“Look the president has been frustrated with this relentless attack on him by the Democrats that started even before he was president,” he said. “So I think the American people can relate to the frustration of Democrats starting in July of 2016 with their crazy investigation, and now they move into this.”

Jordan also said Trump’s tweets attacking Yovanovitch could not constitute witness intimidation since she was testifying at the time and couldn’t possibly have seen the message.

“The witness is testifying, she wouldn’t even know about the ,” Jordan said.

Democrats viewed the interaction very differently, noting that Yovanovitch, though recalled to Washington, is still employed by Trump’s State Department.

“He’s still her boss,” said Rep. Jim Himes James (Jim) Andres HimesEx-Ukraine ambassador testifies in impeachment hearing: Five things to watch The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems, GOP dig in for public impeachment hearings The Hill’s Morning Report – Witness transcripts plow ground for public impeachment testimony MORE (D-Conn.), another Intelligence Committee member. “So it’s clear witness intimidation.”