The Department of Justice is reportedly considering criminal charges against the two guards who were on duty the night that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that persons familiar with the matter confirmed that the DOJ offered the guards a plea deal.

Under the plea deal, the guards would admit to falsifying records to cover up their failure to check in on Epstein every half hour when he is said to have killed himself.

The sources also say the guards have refused the plea deal.

Epstein was awaiting additional charges related to a deal he struck with federal prosecutors about numerous acts of child sex abuse when he committed suicide in August. He was being detained at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York when he was found dead in his cell.

The untimely death has led many, especially on social media, to posit that Epstein was murdered by powerful people who were at risk of being exposed for their involvement in his sexual crimes with underage girls.

On Thursday, Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein opined publicly that he didn’t believe the pedophile had committed suicide, but rather that he had been murdered.

“Jeffrey knew a lot of stuff about a lot of people,” he said.

