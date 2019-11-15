(CNET) U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused Facebook of “corruption” on Thursday for sponsoring an event featuring a rare appearance by conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh almost derailed his appointment to the Supreme Court nearly a year ago.

Kavanaugh denied he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford while the two were in high school, and the Senate narrowly approved the nomination.

He’s scheduled to speak at an event on Thursday night hosted by the Federalist Society, a right-wing group that’s advocated for conservative judges, including Kavanaugh. It’ll be the first time he’s made a public speech since his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

