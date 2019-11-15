(KKTV NEWS) Colorado Springs Police are reporting they were executing a welfare check at a Colorado Springs day care, leading them to the owner’s house where they found a “false wall” and 26 children in the basement. All of the kids found were younger than three.

Authorities were conducting the welfare check at Play Mountain Place on Wednesday. They had received multiple complaints that the facility was housing more children in their care than their license permitted. Play Mountain Place is located along Willamette Avenue off N. Institute Street just west of the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

When officers arrived to the day care facility, there were no children inside. Officers tried to contact the owner at her residence, which is on the same property as the day care facility.

