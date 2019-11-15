Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was hailed during an appearance at a gala by the conservative Federalist Society.

More than 2,000 supporters gave him a minute-long standing ovation Thursday night, The Washington Post reported. The Federalist Society had championed his nomination to the high court, the newspaper noted.

“I will always be on the sunrise side of the mountain,” Kavanaugh said in an address at the Washington gala. “I will always be not afraid.”

Those arriving to the event were greeted by a large video screen on a truck outside, which played the Senate testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, who had accused him of sexual assault when the two were teenagers, the Post noted. Kavanaugh has denied the accusation.

The liberal group Demand Justice came up with the idea to play the video. Outside, there were chants of “Impeach Kavanaugh.” A group of protesters also slipped inside the hall and began blowing whistles, according to the Post.

Kavanaugh had praise for each of his fellow justices, including “friend Elena Kagan” and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who he said is an “inspiration.”

Meanwhile Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., slammed Kavanaugh for his appearance.

“A private organization funded by anonymous donors having an improper role in the selection of judges and justices is bad enough,” he said. “A Supreme Court justice returning favors to that organization is even worse. The court needs an ethics code.”