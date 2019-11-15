A reputed street gang leader from a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, was charged by federal authorities for attempting to send money to support ISIS terrorists in the Middle East.

37-year-old Jason Brown was arrested Thursday for the charge of providing material support to a terrorist organization, which carries a possible sentence of 20 years in prison if he’s found guilty.

Brown, who goes by Abdul Ja’Me, converted to Islam while in prison, according to the criminal filing, and then allegedly recruited and radicalized gang members to support ISIS.

Six other members of the AHK street gang were arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine, heroin, and a fentanyl analogue. Prosecutors allege the name “AHK” is a variation of an Arabic word that means “brother.”

Prosecutors say they have undercover video of Brown meeting with an associate and giving him $500 to wire to what he believed was an ISIS terrorist in the Middle East. They say he tried to send a total of $1,500 to an attempt to support terror activities.

That associate was instead working with the FBI.

According to the federal criminal charges, when that informant asked Brown if he wanted his name to be known to the ISIS terrorist, he said no, pointed to the sky and added, “Allah knows.”

“That’s the only one that needs to know, as long as they get it,” he reportedly added. “You ain’t gotta say my name.”

Here’s a local news video about the charges:

[embedded content]

Lombard gang leader accused of trying to send money to Islamic State



www.youtube.com

