(NBC NEWS) A former employee at a high-profile event company in New York claims in a discrimination complaint filed this week that he was fired because of his sexuality after his boss told him his salary was being cut in half because he was being paid “so much more than the other females in the office.”

The ex-employee, Wesley Wernecke, says Eventique tried to alienate and degrade him after CEO Henry Liron David learned he was gay, said Wernecke’s lawyer, Anthony Consiglio.

“Wesley was personally recruited by this employer to be a senior producer, and once he learned he was gay, the employer began shutting him out of the business,” Consiglio said in an email to NBC News.

