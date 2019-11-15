During Friday’s Democrat-led impeachment inquiry hearing, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified under oath that she did not give former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko a “do not prosecute list” in 2017. Yovanovitch also doubled-down on left-wing disinformation saying that Lutsenko “acknowledged that the list never existed” in April.

“I want to reiterate first that the allegation that I disseminated a “Do Not Prosecute” list was a fabrication,” Yovanovitch told the House Intelligence Committee. “Mr. Lutsenko, the former Ukrainian prosecutor general who made that allegation, has acknowledged that the list never existed. I did not tell Mr. Lutsenko or other Ukrainian officials who they should or should not prosecute.”

“That is such a lie,” Glenn Beck said on Friday’s show. “She should be held for perjury.”

During a three-part BlazeTV exposé on the Democrats’ corruption in Ukraine, Glenn debunked what he called “the most misleading fabrication I’ve ever seen by the mainstream media.”

Earlier this year, award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon reported Lutsenko’s claim that then-Ambassador Yovanovitch gave him a list of “people whom we should not prosecute” during a meeting in 2016. Shortly after Solomon’s article was released, several news sources, including the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal, reported that Lutsenko retracted his statement.

But Glenn’s research revealed that the mainstream media got their erroneous information from a Ukrainian news site called Unian, which misleadingly headlined a story “Ukraine Prosecutor General Lutsenko admits U.S. ambassador didn’t give him a do not prosecute list,” based on a misinterpretation of what Lutsenko told another Ukrainian publication, TheBabel.

When Lutsenko said Yovanovitch “gave” him a list, he did not mean she actually handed him anything in writing, but verbally conveyed the names of people he shouldn’t prosecute.

“They never mentioned the fact that it was verbally dictated and he wrote the list down himself — are you kidding me?” Glenn exclaimed. “This is how the media is fact-checking and debunking. They are playing with our republic and Ukraine’s republic. They are planting dynamite all around everything that we hold dear. How do they sleep at night? Everyone that reads their stories actually thinks that there was a retraction of one of the most damning parts of this entire case.”

Watch the video below to get the details:

You can find Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of the Ukraine scandal series on BlazeTV or YouTube.

If you like what you see, use promo code GB20OFF to get $20 off a full year of BlazeTV. With a BlazeTV subscription, you’re not just paying to watch great pro-free speech, pro-America TV. Your subscription funds the intensive investigations that let BlazeTV tell the stories the liberal media wants to keep in the dark, giving you the unvarnished truth, showing you what the media doesn’t want you to see.