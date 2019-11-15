During an interview with WSAU’s “Feedback with Ben Armstrong” released on Thursday, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that once he gets the information that he needs, he will, if necessary, subpoena the Bidens, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and the whistleblower.

Host Ben Armstrong asked Johnson if he is going to subpoena the Bidens, Schiff, or the whistleblower.

Johnson responded, “I don’t really want to make news on your program. Because I’m working with Senator Grassley’s staff, but we’re having meetings in terms of what our next steps are along this line. … I’m not going to get out ahead of my skis here when I’m trying to work with another United States senator that I deeply respect. … In order to bring in witnesses for questioning, you want to lay the groundwork, you want to have enough information.”

Armstrong later asked, “So, can you say this: You — once you get that information, you would, if it — if you get the information, subpoena the Bidens, Schiff, and the whistleblower?”

Johnson answered, “That would be — the subpoena’s the last step in the process. You go through a multiple-step process, asking people to come in for interviews, possibly for depositions. If they refuse that, the final point is going to be subpoenaing.”

Armstrong then asked, “And you will do that?”

Johnson stated, “I’ll certainly attempt it. But I’m not sure I’m going to necessarily succeed. Because I actually have to have unanimous support [from] members of my committee to do that.”

Later on, Armstrong asked Johnson if, once he got “to the bottom of this,” he would subpoena the Bidens, Schiff, and the whistleblower.

Johnson answered, “Unless they cooperate willingly, and that may happen. If not, yeah, I have that subpoena power, and I’m not afraid to use it.”

Armstrong then asked, “Why sidestep it? Say, I will use it?”

Johnson stated, “I will use it.”

