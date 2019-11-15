A high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey, was interrupted by gunfire Friday night, leaving at least three people wounded — including a young boy.

What are the details?

Terrifying footage of the incident was shared online by WPVI-TV videographer Mike Nik, showing players and referees running for cover as the bleachers emptied amid the chaos.

According to the outlet, a young boy was shot while sitting in the stands and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known. The Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported that one victim was a 10-year-old child according to initial reports. The investigation is ongoing.

The shots began at around 9:00 p.m. in the third quarter of the game between Pleasantville and Camden High School. NJ Advance Media reporter Kevin Minnick, who was covering the game, tweeted during the incident: “Pop, pop, pop. At least half a dozen shots in Pleasantville bleachers.”

Camden School District spokeswoman Alisha Brown told the Courier-Post that all Camden High School students and players were “safe on the bus and are headed home.”

Police told NJ.com they could not immediately provide further details. It was unclear whether any suspects had been identified or if anyone was taken into custody.