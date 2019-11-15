Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has waded into British politics for the second time this week, saying that Brexit is a symptom of ‘problems’ in democracies and that the United Kingdom is ‘on the path to fascism’.

Speaking at King’s College London, Hillary Clinton chimed in on UK politics again, claiming that female MPs who have quit after receiving online abuse from “hatemongers on the left or right” could lead Britain down an “authoritarian” path.

“When I heard about all these people, particularly the women, who weren’t going to run again [as MPs], and they attributed it to the threats they are going to face, that is not only a threat to individuals, that is a threat to democracies. If people are intimidated out of running for office in a democracy because of these hatemongers on the left or the right . . . that is the path [to] authoritarianism, that is the path [to] fascism” she said in comments reported by The Times.

Clinton and her daughter Chelsea, are currently in London promoting their new co-authored book – The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories Of Courage And Resilience.

The failed presidential candidate has herself long been accused of threatening women, particularly from those women who have made claims of sexual assault against her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

In 2016, Dolly Kyle, the author of Hillary: The Other Woman, told Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125, that Hillary Clinton “uses lies, threats, intimidation, violence — whatever it takes to achieve her political ends.”

She went on to say that Mrs Clinton was a “lying hypocrite” and that she “has attacked every woman Billy’s had any kind of sex with!”

This is the second time in a week that Clinton has publicly stepped in and commented on British politics. On Tuesday Clinton came under fire for ‘interfering’ in the upcoming general election in the United Kingdom.

Breitbart News reported that Mrs Clinton took to British airwaves and told BBC Radio 5 Live that she was “dumbfounded” that the Boris Johnson government would not be releasing a report on meddling from the Russian government during the 2016 EU referendum.

“I’m dumbfounded that this government won’t release the report … because every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens,” Clinton said.

The UK government has said that it needs more time to review the report before releasing it to the public, in order to prevent the release of sensitive national security information.

Mrs Clinton also said yesterday that the pro-sovereignty Brexit movement was a symptom of “the very real problems and disagreements that our democracies have.”

