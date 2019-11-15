https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/12977227

Horse found stabbed in Campobello, police say; 3 horse attacks reported in 2 weeks

Happened in Campobello

Grant Garland

A horse had to be euthanized after it was found stabbed, according to Campobello police. Campobello police said the 24-year-old horse was found about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Patterson and Runion roads.Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department Director James Nelson said the Palomino Quarter horse had a laceration to it’s lower leg and a puncture wound under its midsection. A veterinarian said the injuries were at least 24 to 48 hours old at the time. This is the third horse attack in just two weeks; however, there is no word on whether or not the horse attacks are connected, police say.

