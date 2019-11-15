A House hearing broke into laughter on Friday after a Democratic lawmaker said the former Ukrainian ambassador’s removal was “the end of a really bad reality TV show.”

Rep. Mike QuigleyMichael (Mike) Bruce QuigleyLive coverage: House holds first public impeachment hearing Sondland emerges as key target after Vindman testimony In testimony, Dems see an ambassador scorned, while GOP defends Trump MORE (D-Ill.) dismissed Republican suggestions that Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchLive coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing Ex-Trump Russia expert told lawmakers she’s gotten death threats Giuliani lawyers up amid impeachment inquiry MORE securing a fellowship at Georgetown University following her ouster as ambassador meant “this is all OK.”

“It not the end of a Hallmark movie, it’s the end of a really bad reality TV show,” he said, earning additional laughter when he added that this is “brought to you by someone who knows a lot about that.”

The entire impeachment inquiry hearing room laughs after @RepMikeQuigley ridicules Republicans for their attempts to say Ambassador Yovanovitch didn’t suffer after Trump smeared her out of a job. “It’s not the end of a Hallmark movie, it’s the end of a really bad reality TV show” pic.twitter.com/tYpS0hImW0 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2019

Quigley went on to emphasize that the events that led to Yovanovitch’s current position were not her “preference.” Yovanovitch was removed from her position as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in May and testified Friday that she believed she was forced out due to a “smear campaign” by the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Jordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery ‘ridiculous’ Giuliani under investigation for alleged campaign finance, lobbying breaches: report MORE, among others.

The public phase of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE began Wednesday and continued Friday. It has been defined by clashes between Republicans and Democrats and allegations by key witnesses of wrongdoing by the president.

However, another moment of levity happened on Wednesday when Democrats broke into laughter after Rep. Peter Welch Peter Francis WelchDiplomat ties Trump closer to Ukraine furor Impeachment hearing breaks into laughter after Democrat invites Trump to testify Live coverage: House holds first public impeachment hearing MORE (D-Vt.) invited President Trump to testify.