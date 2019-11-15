Prince Andrew agreed to an interview with the BBC to discuss the Jeffrey Epstein controversy which continues to follow him. The interview was recorded Thursday and won’t air in full until Saturday; however, the BBC has released a couple of excerpts.

In the first one, Andrew is asked about Virginia Roberts Giuffre who has claimed that she slept with Andrew three separate times at the behest of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The first time allegedly happened in London after a night out at a club where she danced with Andrew. There’s a very well-known photo (above) of Andrew with his arm around Roberts’ waist that was taken at Maxwell’s apartment that night. Despite the photo, Andrew claims he has no recollection of every meeting Roberts: “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

[embedded content]

The clip cuts off a few seconds later after Andrew says once again that he doesn’t remember meeting her. I’m assuming the interviewer immediately asked about the photo above but we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see his response. Prince Andrew’s friends have previously hired forensic examiners to examine the photo and attorneys have even offered a “chubby fingers” defense:

Lawyers have already questioned the authenticity of the images, with sources claiming Andrew’s fingers look ‘too chubby’ and they could be a ‘stitch-up’. A source told the Sunday Times the heights of Andrew and Ms Roberts Guiffre don’t look right.

Perhaps it would be possible to doubt the veracity of that photo and the possiblity of Andrew’s innocence if not for one thing which Andrew himself doesn’t disupte: He spent time with Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction for sex with underage girls.

In this second clip from the interview, Andrew said, “The problem was the fact that once he had been convicted, I stayed with him.” Yes, that is the problem and also why his previous statement in which he claimed to have been “appalled” by Epstein’s crimes was obviously self-serving nonsense, just like the chubby fingers defense.

[embedded content]

Earlier this week 60 Minutes Australia broadcast an hour-long special on Jeffrey Epstein featuring Virginia Roberts, who now lives in Australia with her family. Asked about the controversy over the photo, Roberts said, “Those are his fingers. That is Andrew. This photo has been verified as an original and it’s been since given to the FBI and they’ve never contested that it’s a fake. And I know it’s real and he needs to stop with all of these lame excuses.” Holding it up she added, “This is a real photo.”

I think she meant to say they’ve never contended it was a fake, but it’s clear in context what she means. Here’s the 60 Minutes Australia piece already queued up to the part about Prince Andrew and the photo.

[embedded content]