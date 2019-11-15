House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff once again clashed with Republicans on the committee Friday after he refused to let Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik question former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

“The gentlewoman will suspend,” Schiff said after Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes tried to yield time to Stefanik. (RELATED: ‘Holy Cow’: Adam Schiff Spars With Jim Jordan, Elise Stefanik At Second Impeachment Hearing)

“What is the interruption for this time? It is our time,” Stefanik responded.

Schiff claimed that House rules only allowed for Nunes or Counsel Steve Castor. Nunes objected, saying that since time for question was allotted for Republicans, any committee member should be able to ask questions. (RELATED: House Democrats Vote To Open Impeachment Inquiry)

“We control the time, its been customary of this committee that whoever controls the time can yield to wherever they wish. If we have members of Congress to ask a few questions, it seems appropriate that we be able to let Ms. Stefanik ask her question,” Nunes said.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Nunes eventually relented and recognized Castor to begin testifying. (RELATED: Fox News Tops CNN, MSNBC In Impeachment Ratings)

Stefanik and Schiff have clashed in each of the first two public impeachment hearings. Stefanik has criticized Schiff for preventing witnesses from answering questions from committee Republicans in both open and closed-door hearings.