Roger Stone, the right-wing provocateur and longtime associate of President Trump, was convicted on Friday of lying to Congress and witness tampering related to his efforts to feed the Trump campaign inside information about WikiLeaks in 2016.

Jurors convicted Stone on all seven counts of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering.

The verdict marks another high-profile victory for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSpeier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump Gowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ MORE, whose legal team alleged that Stone had tried to conceal from Congress his contacts with the Trump campaign and people he believed were feeding him inside information about WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the D.C. District Court, an Obama appointee, denied the government’s request that Stone be held in jail until his sentencing on February 6, but ordered him to continue to abide by his gag order prohibiting his use of social media or otherwise making public statements about his case.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from two of Trump’s most senior aides from the campaign: Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonJury set to begin deliberating in Stone trial The Hill’s Morning Report – Diplomats kick off public evidence about Trump, Ukraine Bannon: Pelosi’s impeachment strategy ‘actually quite brilliant’ MORE, who served as the campaign’s chief executive before briefly advising the president in the White House, and Rick Gates Rick GatesJury set to begin deliberating in Stone trial Roger Stone won’t testify as defense prepares to rest case The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems, GOP dig in for public impeachment hearings MORE, the former deputy campaign manager who reached a plea agreement with Mueller over various banking and financial fraud charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee in a September 2017 deposition when he told lawmakers that he had no records of communications with his intermediary with WikiLeaks or with the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks. Stone was also accused of lying about the identity of his intermediary.

“The evidence in this case will show that Roger Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee because the truth looked bad — the truth looked bad for the Trump campaign and the truth looked bad for Donald Trump,” Aaron Zelinsky, a federal prosecutor said at the beginning of the trial last week.

Both Gates and Bannon testified that the campaign had considered Stone to be its link to WikiLeaks, which in the latter half of 2016 released troves of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery ‘ridiculous’ DOJ watchdog won’t let witnesses submit written feedback on investigation into Russia probe: report What are Republicans going to do after Donald Trump leaves office? MORE’s campaign chairman. Gates also told the jury that he had been in a car with Trump in late July 2016 — shortly after WikiLeaks released its batch of hacked DNC emails — when he overheard a call between the candidate and Stone. After Trump hung up, Gates said that he “indicated that more information would be coming” from WikiLeaks.

Stone’s legal team argued that the self-described trickster was not trying to deceive Congress but that he believed the WikiLeaks controversy did not fit the parameters of the House Intelligence Committee’s parameters of its investigation into Russia’s efforts to influence the election.

His lawyers also argued that there was nothing improper in the Trump campaign seeking out information about a rival.

“In fact, so much of this case deals with that question that you need to ask: So what?” Bruce Rogow, a member of the defense team, told the jury.

