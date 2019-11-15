During an interview with CNN on Friday, House Democratic Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee (D-MI) said it’s “very possible” that House Democrats will include witness intimidation in articles of impeachment if articles of impeachment are filed.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Do you think that House Democrats will, potentially, include witness intimidation in the articles of impeachment, should they be filed, based on what happened today?”

Kildee answered, “I think it’s very possible. The president clearly is engaged in a number of activities to try to obstruct this investigation, including, now, potentially intimidating a witness.”

