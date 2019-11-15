The American Center for Law and Justice is claiming victory in a religious discrimination dispute involving a Jewish tenant at a residential facility owned by a major landlords in Washington, D.C.

The ACLJ, which specializes in First Amendment disputes, said the owner, who was not identified, ended up instructing the building manager that the mezuzah belonging to the ACLJ client “could indeed remain on her doorpost.”

There also was an apology.

ACLJ said that after returning from a trip to Israel, the woman, in “keeping with a Jewish tradition straight out of the Bible, affixed a small mezuzah she had purchased in the Holy Land to the doorpost of her apartment.”

The ancient practice comes directly from the Bible’s commandment in Deuteronomy 6:9 and 11:20 to “write [these words] on the doorposts of your house and in your gateways.”

It’s often fulfilled by inserting small sacred scrolls containing Torah verses into casings and attaching them to doorposts.

“Shortly after she put up her mezuzah, however the ACLJ’s client was informed by the landlord’s agent that she would have to remove it,” the ACLJ reported. “When she advised the agent that the mezuzah is part of her religious practice, she was told that that building management was aware that this was her religious practice but that they nevertheless would make no exception and that other Jewish residents have been forced to remove their mezuzahs in the past.”

The young woman asked the ACLJ for help, and it subsequently wrote to the building’s owner, “laying out the facts and the law, addressing the religious discrimination against our client, and demanding that the landlord permit our client to keep her mezuzah.”

Regardless of the owner’s rules, the organization said, “numerous cases have found that barring Jewish tenants from affixing mezuzahs is religious discrimination under Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act, also known as the Fair Housing Act.”

“We want to make clear: the ACLJ did not presume that the building manager’s insensitivity to our client’s mezuzah, while wrong, stems from any kind of actual animus or intentional discrimination against Jews,” ACLJ said.

“Nonetheless, at a time of rising anti-Semitism in America and around the world – from vile anti-Israel political rhetoric, to outrageous campus discrimination, to brutal street attacks against Jews, and even deadly synagogue shootings – there is all the more reason to be vigilant in protecting the rights of Jews to live unharassed and practice their faith freely.”

The result was a change in policy by the landlord.

“Cases like these may not grab headlines, but they are precisely the kind that create the fabric of American culture: Will America continue to protect First Amendment freedoms, or will religion be stigmatized? Will Jews who want to practice their faith be discriminated against because of animus or ignorance?” ACLJ said.