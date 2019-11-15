Chilean musician Mon Laferte is making a political statement at the Latin Grammys.

The singer-songwriter, 36, exposed her bare chest during the biggest night in Latin music Thursday in protest of police brutality in Chile.

While walking the red carpet in Las Vegas, Laferte stopped and opened her black jacket to reveal the phrase “En Chile torturan violan y matan” on her chest, which translates to “In Chile they torture, rape and kill.”

That wasn’t her only political statement of the night. Laferte won best alternative album for “Norma” at the Latin Grammys and dedicated her win to her home country.

“I want to thank my colleagues … and especially to the public, the people, the fans that are there; without people nothing could happen,” she said during her acceptance speech.

Chileans have been participating in demonstrations over inequality and better social services that have increasingly turned violent. At least 20 people have died in the protests, which started last month after the government announced a hike in subway fares.

Contributing: The Associated Press