Several prominent British public figures, including authors John Le Carré and William Boyd, have signed a letter declaring that they cannot support the Labour Party in the upcoming elections because of its problems with “anti-Jewish prejudice.”

Le Carré, whose real name is David Cornwell, and Boyd signed a letter to The Guardian explaining their decision with fellow author Fay Weldon, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, and former Labour politician and ex-chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission Trevor Phillips, among others. They singled out Labour Leader and Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn for failing to address anti-Semitism within his party.

“The coming election is momentous for every voter, but for British Jews it contains a particular anguish: the prospect of a prime minister steeped in association with anti-Semitism. Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Labour has come under formal investigation by the EHRC for institutional racism against Jews. Two Jewish MPs have been bullied out of the party. Mr. Corbyn has a long record of embracing anti-Semites as comrades,” they wrote.

They add that the pain of anti-Semitism be “relegated as an issue” because of the ongoing controversy over Brexit and the belief that Corbyn is the only viable alternative to conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Opposition to racism cannot include surrender in the fight against anti-Semitism,” they conclude. “Yet that is what it would mean to back Labour and endorse Mr. Corbyn for Downing Street. The path to a more tolerant society must encompass Britain’s Jews with unwavering solidarity. We endorse no party. However, we cannot in all conscience urge others to support a political party we ourselves will not. We refuse to vote Labour on 12 December.”