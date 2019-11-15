A piece published on Friday by the leftist mag The New Yorker titled “Symptoms of Impeachment Fever” offered some depictions of said symptoms plaguing anti-Trump advocates, one of which, startlingly enough, was, “You’ve developed an attraction for Adam Schiff.”

Credited to Teresa Burns Parkhurst, the piece showed cartoons with various captions.

The first stated, “You’re experiencing random and uncontrolled bursts of facts.” The cartoon depicted a coffee barista asking a customer if he wanted room for cream in his coffee while the customer ejaculates facts about the Whistleblower Protection of 1989.

The second stated, “There are disturbances in your general sense of hopelessness.” The cartoon shows a woman standing at a bus stop experiencing what is, for her, apparently, an unfamiliar feeling of joyful expectation.” One would surmise that the poor woman has been experiencing depression since Election Night 2016.

The third stated: “You’ve been the subject of an intervention.” A daughter admonishes her father for being addicted to the impeachment hearings.

It’s fair to suppose for anti-Trump advocates the impeachment hearings are a long-awaited panacea for their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The fourth reached the apex: “You’ve developed an attraction to Adam Schiff.” No comment.

The fifth read, “There’s been a shift in your priorities.” The carton shows a young man choking on his food while what seems like his mother ignores him, focused on the hearings’ crucial testimony.

The sixth read, “You have a growing intolerance of those lacking interest in the proceedings.” The cartoon shows a mother chastising her child that reading a Dr. Seuss book is not high on her list of priorities next to the impeachment proceedings.

The New Yorker isn’t shy about their anti-conservative proclivities; in April 2018, they ran a piece titled “Chick-Fil-A’s Creepy Infiltration of New York City,” in which the author decried the arrival in his city of the national food chain. He wrote, “New York has taken to Chick-fil-A…And yet the brand’s arrival here feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism.”

The author added:

It’s impossible to overstate the role of the Cows—in official communiqués, they always take a capital “C”—who are displayed in framed portraits throughout the Fulton Street location. If the restaurant is a megachurch, the Cows are its ultimate evangelists. Since their introduction in the mid-nineties—when they began advising Atlanta motorists to “eat mor chikin”—they’ve remained one of the most popular, and most morbid, advertising campaigns in fast-food history, crucial to Chick-fil-A’s corporate culture. S. Truett Cathy, the chain’s founder and Dan Cathy’s late father, saw them as a tool to spread the gospel of chicken…It’s worth asking why Americans fell in love with an ad in which one farm animal begs us to kill another in its place.

He continued:

… there’s something especially distasteful about Chick-fil-A, which has sought to portray itself as better than other fast food: cleaner, gentler, and more ethical, with its poultry slightly healthier than the mystery meat of burgers. Its politics, its décor, and its commercial-evangelical messaging are inflected with this suburban piety.