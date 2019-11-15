Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie YovanovitchMarie YovanovitchLive coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing Ex-Trump Russia expert told lawmakers she’s gotten death threats Giuliani lawyers up amid impeachment inquiry MORE is slated to appear Friday morning in Democrats’ second public impeachment hearing, where she is expected to testify that a shadowy smear campaign led by Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Jordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery ‘ridiculous’ Giuliani under investigation for alleged campaign finance, lobbying breaches: report MORE and other associates ultimately led to her removal earlier this year.

House Democrats believe Yovanovitch will help them build their case for impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE by describing to the American people in personal terms how private interests succeeded in ousting a career diplomat after teaming up with corrupt Ukrainian representatives and disreputable media figures.

The former ambassador testified behind closed doors early last month, painting a grim portrait to House investigators about a silent State Department that offered her no defense in the face of personal attacks in the media and by those close to the president, despite other State officials pushing for its top brass to issue a statement of support.

Rather, Yovanovitch testified that after her many years in service, she was recalled from Ukraine without warning or ceremony, a move that was followed by an alleged pressure campaign by Trump, Giuliani and others to get Kyiv to open two politically motivated investigations.

The high-stakes House Intelligence Committee hearing, led by Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump on Schiff: ‘He will not make the LSU football team’ Trump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Johnson opens door to subpoenaing whistleblower, Schiff, Bidens MORE (D-Calif.) and ranking member Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesOvernight Defense: Trump hosts Erdoğan at White House | Says Turkish leader has ‘great relationship with the Kurds’ | Highlights from first public impeachment hearing GOP zeroes in on alleged Ukraine meddling during impeachment testimony The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats open televised impeachment hearings MORE (D-Calif.) is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Hearing sure to focus on reasons for Yovanovitch removal

9:21 a.m.

Today’s hearing is sure to center on the former ambassador’s removal from Kyiv in May. Yet it’s not the removal, per se, that lawmakers will be focusing on, but the reasons behind it.

All sides agree that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of presidents, who have every right to replace them. A number of career State Department officials have already testified to that point. And Trump’s Republican defenders are sure to focus on that presidential prerogative.

Yet Yovanovitch, a 33-year veteran of the foreign service who has served under administrations of both parties, had previously testified that her recall was a political hit job based on “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.” She was referring, in particular, to Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer.

Those motives are where Democrats are sure to place their emphasis on Friday.

“The Republicans have a defense, which is that the president has powers that he can exercise,” said Rep. Jim Himes James (Jim) Andres HimesEx-Ukraine ambassador testifies in impeachment hearing: Five things to watch The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems, GOP dig in for public impeachment hearings The Hill’s Morning Report – Witness transcripts plow ground for public impeachment testimony MORE (D-Conn.), a member of the Intelligence Committee.

“That is a faulty defense, because power can be exercised in improper ways, and that’s what happened here,” Himes said. “The president could withhold Ukraine aid, but he can’t do it to further his political interests. The president can fire an ambassador, but he can’t do it to forward his own political interests.”

Schiff in opening remarks claims Yovanovitch was ousted to clear path to press for politically motivated probes

9:15 a.m.

Schiff claimed that the ouster of Yovanovitch by Trump and his associates was directly tied to the emergence of a shadowy foreign policy that sought to pressure Ukraine to open two politically motivated investigations.

Schiff said this “scheme” to get Kyiv to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE and interference in the 2016 election may have worked if Bill Taylor, who replaced Yovanovitch as the top diplomat to Ukraine, did not begin pushing back on such efforts to pull a foreign leader into U.S. domestic elections.

“Getting rid of Ambassador Yovanovitch helped set stage for an irregular channel that could pursue the two investigations that mattered so much to the President, the 2016 conspiracy theory, and most important, an investigation into the 2020 political opponent he apparently feared most, Joe Biden.”

“And the President’s scheme might have worked but for the fact that the man who would succeed Ambassador Yovanovitch, whom we heard from on Wednesday, acting Ambassador Taylor, would eventually discover the effort to press Ukraine into conducting these investigations and would push back hard, but for the fact that someone blew the whistle,” he continued.

Schiff, who praised Yovanovitch for doing a “remarkable job fighting corruption in Ukraine,” said she was “smeared and cast aside” because she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the President’s personal and political agenda.”

“The question before us is not whether Donald Trump could recall an American ambassador with a stellar reputation for fighting corruption in Ukraine, but why would he want to?” Schiff added.

Yovanovitch arrives

9:08 a.m.

Yovanovitch quietly took her seat as a clamor of cameras clicked to capture her arrival.

Shortly after she was settled, Schiff gaveled in the hearing.

White House releases transcript of another Trump-Zelensky call

9:00 a.m.

Just as the hearing was scheduled to get underway, the White House released a transcript of Trump’s first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump teased over the weekend that he would likely release a transcript of the April phone call, which came before the now-infamous July 25 conversation between the two leaders that is now at the center of an impeachment inquiry in the House.

The call took place shortly after Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine.

The conversation is likely to serve as a favorable talking point for Trump and his allies as they seek to distance the president from allegations that he pressured Zelensky to investigate a domestic political rival.

Trump rails against Pelosi minutes before second impeachment hearing starts

8:50 a.m.

President Trump railed against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Jordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery ‘ridiculous’ USMCA deal close, but not ‘imminent,’ Democrats say MORE (D-Calif.) of wasting her time on a “witch hunt” and demanding she return to her district, which he described as a “disgusting slum.”

Trump lashed out at Pelosi in a series of early morning tweets sent minutes before House Democrats would hear from the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in the second open hearing stemming from the impeachment inquiry.

“Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who should be home cleaning up the dangerous & disgusting Slum she is making of her District in San Francisco, where even the … filth pouring into the Pacific Ocean is rapidly becoming an environmental hazard, is getting NOTHING DONE,” Trump tweeted.

“She is a Do Nothing Democrat as Speaker, and will hopefully not be in that position very long. Approve USMCA, which has been sitting on her desk for months!” Trump continued, suggesting Pelosi was delaying approving the new United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

……filth pouring into the Pacific Ocean is rapidly becoming an environmental hazard, is getting NOTHING DONE. She is a Do Nothing Democrat as Speaker, and will hopefully not be in that position very long. Approve USMCA, which has been sitting on her desk for months! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

