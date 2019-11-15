The second public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is set to begin Friday at 9 a.m. ET. The YouTube livestream is available here:

[embedded content]

WATCH LIVE: Open Hearing with Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch



www.youtube.com



Who is testifying?

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed by Trump from her post in May of this year and has become a key player in the impeachment inquiry, will appear before the House Intelligence Committee.

Yovanovitch’s testimony follows Wednesday’s hearing where Congress heard testimony from Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

On Friday, starting at 9 a.m., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) will make an opening statement, followed by an opening statement by the ranking member on the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, (R-Calif.), then Yovanovitch will make an opening statement.

What is the background?

Trump made reference to Yovanovitch in his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, where he said: “The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news, so I just want to let you know that.”

John Solomon reported to Blaze Media that Yovanovitch blocked Ukrainian investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, and that this may have been the reason for her removal.

The State Department officially denied that there was anything unusual about her removal, saying her assignment ended as normal and she was simply removed early to align the change with a new Ukrainian administration.

Yovanovitch believes she was ousted as part of a “concerted campaign” by Trump and Ukrainian officials, and testified of this belief in a closed-door session before House impeachment investigators from the Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees in October.

According to a report last week from Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, Yovanovitch may have lied under oath during her closed door testimony with Congress on Oct. 11.

Carlson’s show obtained a private email from a Democratic staffer to Yovanovitch seeking to discuss “delicate and time sensitive questions.”

Yovanovitch claimed in her testimony that she never responded to the email. But “in fact, it turns out that she did respond,” Carlson revealed. “She said she ‘looked forward to chatting with [the Democratic staffer].”

This story has been updated.