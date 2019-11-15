http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZYERwsbjNwo/

The House Intelligence Committee is holding its second public hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday.

Congressional investigators will hear testimony from Marie Yovanovitch, who was fired as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in May 2019. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously conveyed to President Trump that he had lost confidence in Yovanovitch.

Democrat critics claim Yovanovitch was the victim of a “political hit job” lead by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who, serving as President Trump’s personal lawyer, relayed negative media stories about her to the president.

Journalist John Solomon reported in March that Yovanovitch urged Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Letsenko not to prosecute the George Soros-backed Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC). Last week, Fox News reported last week that the fired ambassador may have provided the House Intelligence panel with false information when testifying on October 11th that she ignored a request from a Democrat staff member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “However, emails obtained by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight showed that in fact, Yovanovitch had responded to Carey’s initial Aug. 14 email, writing that she “would love to reconnect and look forward to chatting with you,” the news outlet reported.

Yovanovitch’s full testimony was released publicly on November 5th.

**Follow live updates on this event from Breitbart News. All times in eastern.**

9:16 A.M. —

9:14 A.M. — Schiff says of Yovanovitch: “She was considered an obstacle to the president’s personal agenda. For that she was smeared and cast aside.”

9:13 A.M. — Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council member, says this of Yovanovitch ahead of her testimony: 

9:11 A.M. — The White House releases a memo of President’s Trump call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from April: 

9:10 A.M. — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is delivering his opening statement, offering a summary of Yovanovitch‘s work as the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

9:09 A.M. —

9:06 A.M. — It’s clear that the Democrats have a public opinion problem regarding impeachment: 

8:52 A.M. — Yovanovitch has arrived on Capitol Hill for her testimony. 

8:20 A.M. — A long line has formed outside the hearing room where Yovanovitch is slated to testify: 

7:49 A.M. — The media is setting up for Day Two of the House Democrats’ impeachment hearings: 

7:32 A.M. — Ahead of Yovanovitch’s testimony, SiriusXM POTUS Channel host Michael Smerconish says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faces a messaging problem regarding impeachment. 

“[She] realizes there’s a messaging issue here and it needs to be explained in straightforward terms without any Latin involved so that people can understand,” Smerconish tells CNN’s New Day

