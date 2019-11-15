(BOSTON GLOBE) The man who implicated Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev in an earlier triple murder in Waltham said he and Tsarnaev took thousands of dollars from the Waltham victims and spent more than an hour trying to clean up the crime scene, law enforcement officials said.

The details were contained in a 2013 search warrant affidavit partially unsealed Wednesday in connection with the pending appeal of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, now 26, the younger brother of Tamerlan and his co-conspirator in the bombings.

