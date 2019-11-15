http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F4uvaqOGpao/

The agent for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says legal action may be taken against Cleveland Browns lineman Myles Garrett for attacking Rudolph with a helmet during Thursday night’s game.

“I am gathering all information and no options have been removed from the table,” sports agent Tim Younger told ESPN on Friday morning.

The agent’s warning comes on the heels of Thursday’s fight between Rudolph and Garrett, an altercation which saw Garrett use a helmet like a weapon to club Rudolph over the head.

Younger took to his Twitter account to define Garrett’s actions as indefensible:

After the game, Rudolph called the attack “cowardly” and “bush league.”

On Friday morning, Garrett was indefinitely suspended for the fight. The league also fined both teams $250,000 for the incident:

For his part, Garrett later claimed his actions were “foolish” and “out of character” for him.
“I made a mistake,” he told the media. “I lost my cool, and I regret it. It’s going to come back to hurt our team.”

“He understands what he did,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens added. “He understands that’s totally unacceptable, and we’ve got to get through it.”

