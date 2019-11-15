Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford probably won’t be on the field this weekend against the Cowboys.

According to Adam Schefter, the star gunslinger sat out practice on Thursday, which is a good indication Jeff Driskel will be starting against Dallas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No practice today for Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford (back), nor Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen (hamstrung). Not looking good for either player to be able to go Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2019

I might as well just keep this clip from “The Office” on repeat because it pretty much sums up the situation perfectly.

We are screwed!

[embedded content]

I had so much hope going into this season. I looked at our roster, and I thought we had potential to do big things.

Now, the face of the franchise isn’t even able to play due to a fractured back. Don’t get me wrong here. I’m certainly not blaming him at all.

If Stafford’s back is messed up, then he shouldn’t even think about stepping a foot onto the field. A fractured back is certainly something you don’t want to mess with.

Let’s all hope he gets better very soon. Outside of the football aspect, having a fractured back must just suck on a terrible level.

Once he’s ready, then we’ll ride with him as our quarterback again. Until then, we’re probably not going to do too much winning.