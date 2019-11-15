(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — With the public release of a Justice Department watchdog report on alleged Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses forthcoming, witnesses are said to be nervous about the final product.

People interviewed about the FBI’s actions during the Russia investigation are concerned the report will portray their words inaccurately and feel as though they are being put in a defenseless position because of “unusual restrictions,” according to the Washington Post.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has invited witnesses and their lawyers to review relevant portions of a draft report, allowing them the opportunity to offer input and objections.

