November 15 is Lily Aldridge’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Lily Aldridge is an American model born in Santa Monica, California. Her mother is Playboy Playmate Laura Lyons. Aldridge began her career at 16 modeling for Abercrombie and Fitch.

She has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Smashbox Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, Coach, JCrew, GAP, Levi’s and others.

Aldridge first appeared on a magazine cover in 2003 for Spanish Vogue. She has graced the cover of many magazines since including, French Glamour, Vogue Mexico, Elle Korea, Elle Brazil, Elle Vietnam, Tatler, 10 magazine, S Moda, Esquire Mexico and Allure Russia.

She also has appeared in editorials for magazines such as American, French, British, Spanish, German, and Mexican Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, W, Glamour, Marie Claire and American, Australian, and Korean Elle.

In 2009, Aldridge walked in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010. She subsequently walked in the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 shows.

Check out her photos below: