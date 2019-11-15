Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is taking full responsibility for his helmet-swinging attack on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on Thursday Night Football.

Garrett tore off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it after taking the quarterback to the ground late in the game.

Watch:

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

“I lost my cool and I regret it,” Garrett said. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point. It’s on me.”

In addition, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will likely face league discipline for kicking Garrett in the head while defending his quarterback.

The Browns won the game 21-7.

