Near the end of Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, a brief melee erupted where Browns lineman Myles Garrett swung a helmet at the exposed head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Reactions have been swift with few standing up for Garrett. The Browns player has seen near universal condemnation for his actions. Reactions range from believing Garrett should be suspended for using a helmet like a weapon, to others who believe the Browns defender should be arrested and prosecuted for the attack.

Myles Garrett just did something that I’ve only seen in NFL practices. Guaranteed to be suspended. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett should absolutely be suspended for that garbage! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 15, 2019

Assault. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

Actually Assault! He should be escorted out of the stadium in handcuffs #mylesgarrett — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) November 15, 2019

That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?! — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

The good news about this Myles Garrett/helmet debacle: Roger Goodell has a storied history of doling out punishment fairly, smartly and without any controversy. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 15, 2019

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph’s agent said no legal options have been ruled out for a potential response to Thursday nights incident with Myles Garrett. https://t.co/6Cq5uDO0Vn — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2019

1) Very thankful Rudolph is ok

2) Myles Garrett should not play in the #NFL for the rest of the season, & that’s the minimum. DONT EMBARRASS THE SHIELD

3) He should have criminal charges pressed on him

4) The Haslam Family should take it upon themselves before Goodell does. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 15, 2019

Okay. After watching this replay y’all right. Myles Garrett really did go too far. He needs to be persecuted immediately. There’s no room for these types of heinous crimes in football. pic.twitter.com/7qYh9hQWXu — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) November 15, 2019

Mason Rudolph is playing the role of Eddie Haskell.

Myles Garrett was wrong and should be punished.

Rudolph wasn’t an innocent bystander — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 15, 2019

“You snatch a guy’s helmet off, take the helmet and hit the guy in the head. At the bare minimum, Myles Garrett’s gone for the rest of the year. Now if it was me doling out the discipline, I’m going to bleed it into next year. I’m giving him a total of 10.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/ZuQo8ebFB4 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 15, 2019

“For all the people out there trying to give Myles Garrett an out, it’s ridiculous, just stop.” –@damienwoody pic.twitter.com/v4AGmU0MrG — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) November 15, 2019

‘But Rudolph’ is Trending Thanks to Browns Fans Defending Myles Garrett, Further Demonstrating Why They are a Loser Franchisehttps://t.co/0xRyr0Hj2H pic.twitter.com/elLdMyWzPk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett reaction. What should happen to him? https://t.co/nbH2fWGvqZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 15, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.