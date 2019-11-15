The NFL has handed down a harsh suspension against a Cleveland Browns player who smashed an opposing quarterback over the head with the quarterback’s own helmet during the closing seconds of Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely Friday, with his suspension at minimum, encompassing the rest of this regular season and the playoffs, for his role in a brawl with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph and Garrett were involved in a scuffle after a play was over. Rudolph was knocked to the ground by Garrett after passing the ball to a running back. Rudolph, taking offense to what he seemed to believe was a late tackle, appears to kick at Garrett. Garrett rips Rudolph’s helmet off, and Rudolph gets up and charges toward Garrett. Garrett then takes a wide swing and slams Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Two Steelers players then jump on Garrett and begin punching and kicking him.

In addition to Garrett’s suspension, Steelers lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games for retaliating against Garrett, and Browns lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game for pushing Rudolph.

Garrett has apologized for his actions.

“What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t allow myself to slip like that,” Garrett said after the game. “That’s out of character, but a situation like that where it’s an emotional game, and I allowed myself to fall into those emotions with what happened.”

Rudolph called Garrett’s attack “cowardly” and his agent said they may pursue legal action against Garrett.

“There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field,” agent Tim Younger wrote. “Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275-lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly.”

The Browns won the game 21-7. The two teams play again Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.