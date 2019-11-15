CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett swung a helmet. The NFL will soon swing back at the Cleveland Browns star.

Garrett could be facing an unprecedented league suspension for his violent outburst Thursday night, when he ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and clubbed him on the head during the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win.

Garrett’s shocking actions on national TV will come with a price. It’s possible the league could come down hard on the former No. 1 overall pick, who made strides in cleaning up his game after picking up some personal fouls earlier this season.

