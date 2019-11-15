Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, “must be beaten to death with a stick as quickly as possible” in a move that can only be “beneficial for the U.S.”, North Korea pronounced Friday morning.

Pyongyang is renowned for its colorful verbiage, but the deluge from official sources was unusually ferocious even by its own standards.

Biden “had the temerity to dare slander the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK”, the North’s official KCNA news agency said, referring to the country by its official name.

“Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about,” it went on. “They must be beaten to death with a stick.

“Doing so will be beneficial for the US also,” it added.

The cause of the outburst is not immediately apparent, however Biden’s campaign released an ad this week condemning Trump’s foreign policy, saying “dictators and tyrants are praised, our allies pushed aside.”

The voiceover says the word “tyrants” at the exact moment a picture appears of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shaking hands at their Singapore summit last year.

Despite just what drove the attack, Korth Korea was unsparing in its criticism of a man who seeks the highest office in the land.

It called Biden, “a profiteer, who ran for the two failed presidential elections, [who] is now going zealous in another presidential election campaign, wandering about like a starving wild dog. He must be a dotard maniac greedy for power.”

The rhetorical barbs did not end there. They continued name calling, adding “No wonder, even the Americans call him ‘1% Biden’ with low IQ, ‘mad Biden’, and ‘Biden who does not wake from sleep’.”

The final riposte from a clearly angered North Korea went like this:

Biden, listen carefully. Anyone who dares slander the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK, can never escape the DPRK’s merciless punishment, whoever and wherever. And he will be made to see even in a grave what horrible consequences will be entailed by his thoughtless utterances. Such rabid dogs as Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late. Doing so will be beneficial to the US, too.

It is not the first time the North has condemned Biden. In May it called him an “imbecile” and a “fool of low IQ” days after he called Kim a “dictator” and “tyrant”, as Breitbart News reported.

The rhetoric underscores its “impatience” with any criticism of Kim, said Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior researcher at the private Sejong Institute.

There is no record of Biden’s response to the unprecedented attack as of Friday morning.

