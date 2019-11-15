North Korea’s state-run media KCNA on Friday went after former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE, describing the top-tier 2020 contender as “a rabid dog” that needed to be put down, Reuters reports.

KCNA didn’t cite any particular comments from the White House hopeful, but the former Delaware senator has been a long-standing critic of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnHuman rights: Help or hindrance to toppling dictators? North Korea says US offered to resume nuclear talks in December North Korea issues warning over US-South Korea drills MORE and President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE‘s relationship, saying that Trump was coddling a murderous dictator.

The state news agency hit Biden over his age, saying that the 76-year-old is in “the final stage of dementia” and that the “time has come for him to depart his life.”

“It was the last-ditch efforts of the rabid dog expediting his death,” KCNA said in a commentary. “Rabid dogs like Baiden [sic] can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late.”

North Korea has in the past has lauded Trump for his dealings with Kim, as the two leaders have met three times during Trump’s presidency to discuss improving bilateral relations and ending the North’s nuclear program.

In May, North Korea also blasted Biden, calling the former vice president an “imbecile.”

Andrew Bates, rapid response director for Biden’s campaign, responded saying “it’s becoming more and more obvious that repugnant dictators, as well as those who admire and ‘love’ them, find Joe Biden threatening.”

“That’s because he’d restore American leadership in the world on day one by putting our security, interests, and values at the heart of our foreign policy.”