Rap superstar Kanye West performed a surprise concert at a Texas jail, and inmates were sent praying to their knees according to the sheriff.

“You know, it really was like a worship service,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“Very uplifting, not only for the inmates that are in here, you could see some, you know, down on their knees in prayer, to even some of our teammates that were brought to tears, even his choir,” he continued.

“Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail,” tweeted Jason Spencer, spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Both male and female inmates were invited to the gospel concert, which included a gospel choir.

“This is a mission, not a show,” West said during the show.

Here’s video of the concert from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office:

Kanye West performs at Harris County jails



West released a gospel album in October after his conversion to Christianity, and has says that he intends to remove all expletives from his songs. He has also been criticized for his friendship with President Donald Trump and his impassioned pleas to the black community to reconsider voting for Democrats.

His gospel album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, and every one of the singles from the album made it to the top 100 chart.

“It was a very powerful moment,” said Sheriff Gonzalez of the concert.

Here’s a local news video about the concert:



Kanye West performs for Harris County inmates in surprise show



