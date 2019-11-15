Colin Kaepernick‘s workout will go on as scheduled Saturday and more than 24 NFL teams are now expected to attend, sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kaepernick is already in Atlanta preparing for the workout, which is being held at the Falcons’ training complex just outside Atlanta.

‪The NFL has not provided the names of wide receivers it plans to have at the workout, so Kaepernick is bringing former NFL wideouts who volunteered to fly in on their own to help him at the workout.‬



Kaepernick, his receivers and NFL officials conducting Saturday’s workout will not be allowed into the facility until about 2 p.m. ET, when the Falcons are scheduled to depart for Carolina for their Sunday matchup with the Panthers, a source told Schefter. The Falcons are supplying an equipment person, a trainer and a videographer to help the NFL conduct Kaepernick’s workout.

Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills, and former NFL head coach Joe Philbin will be in attendance to assist, the league announced Thursday.

The NFL previously said 11 teams were committed to attend: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins. The league expected additional teams to commit.

Sources told ESPN that the Seattle Seahawks and Kaepernick’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, will attend. Sources had also told ESPN that the Dallas Cowboys will go, but owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that his team will not have a representative at the workout.

The league reiterated that it will send video of the workout and an interview with Kaepernick to all 32 teams.

Kaepernick, 32, has been out of football since 2016, the year he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the pregame national anthem.