A federal jury found that an anti-abortion activist illegally secretly recorded workers at Planned Parenthood clinics and is liable for violating federal and state laws, ordering a payout of nearly $1 million in damages.

After a six-week civil trial, the San Francisco jury found David Daleiden trespassed on private property and committed other crimes in recording the 2015 videos.

He and the Center for Medical Progress claimed Planned Parenthood illegally sells fetal tissue, which Planned Parenthood denied.

Planned Parenthood says punitive and compensatory damages total $2.3 million.

“David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress intentionally waged a multi-year illegal effort to manufacture a malicious campaign against Planned Parenthood,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, the acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, The Hill reported.

“The jury recognized today that those behind the campaign broke the law in order to advance their goals of banning safe, legal abortion in this country, and to prevent Planned Parenthood from serving the patients who depend on us.”

In 2013 and 2014, Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, posing as human tissue procurers for a fake company, secretly recorded their discussions with Planned Parenthood employees about acquiring fetal tissue from abortions for medical research, The Hill noted.

Planned Parenthood argues the videos were selectively edited and manipulated to make it appear as if their employees were talking about profiting off fetal tissue donations. It sued Daleiden and his group in 2016.

Daleiden and Sandra Merritt face 14 criminal charges each of invasion of privacy in a trial to begin Dec. 6. They pleaded not guilty and argue they are undercover journalists shielded from prosecution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.