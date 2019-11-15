Planned Parenthood’s Northwest and Hawaii political action group is hosting Femme Fest in Olympia, Washington, open to “all genders and ages” and featuring a “clitoris and pleasure education” workshop and a “Wicked Sexy Pole Dance Showcase.”

“Join Pilates at Play and Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest & Hawaii as we celebrate our sexuality and enjoy an irreverently playful night of fundraising, fitness, sex talk, and exotic pole dance performances,” an announcement for the event reads on Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s website.

The fundraiser comes after a recent school board vote in the nearby Battle Ground school district to scrap a comprehensive sex education curriculum that many feared promoted an LGBTQ+ agenda. In fact, the board not only suspended its use of the specific sex education curriculum under fire, known as FLASH, but eliminated the requirements for the district to teach sex education in general, unless required by the state.

Presently, Washington law only requires that school districts teach about HIV and AIDS prevention.

In response, the Planned Parenthood event includes an educational portion, consisting of informational sessions about making sex education mandatory in Washington state, along with information about “the Clitoris” and “pleasure.”

The full schedule for the evening is slated to go like this:

4 – 5 p.m.: Pilates and Barre Class Sampler

5 – 5:30 p.m.: Sexy Floor Work Lesson

5:30 – 6 p.m.: The Art of Feminine Sensual Movement

6 – 6:30 p.m.: Clitoris and Pleasure Education with Planned Parenthood

6:30 – 7 p.m.: Sex Ed in Washington State Informational with Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii

7- 9 p.m. Wicked Sexy Pole Dance Showcase presented by Pole at Play

According to LifeSite News, this is not the first time that Planned Parenthood has hosted a fundraiser with explicit sexual content. “Summer, Sex and Spirits” fundraisers have been held by Planned Parenthood New York City, where VIP ticket-holders received complimentary lubricant and pole-dancing lessons.

The event is open to those of all genders and ages — even the boys. The announcement says, “The theme for the night is a reclamation of pleasure, and while we emphasize the Clitoris, we understand that not all folks who have marginalized sexualities have a Clitoris or are femme presenting.”

The host’s only request is that attendees come with an open mind and display respect for all of the performers and presenters.