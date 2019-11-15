Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is tied with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in the latest Reuters-Ipsos poll of 2020 Democrstic presidential contenders despite not yet formally entering the race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., topped the poll, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Although Bloomberg has filed to appear on the ballot for the Democratic primaries in Alabama and Arkansas, the billionaire and former mayor has yet to formally launch his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden: 19%.

Sanders: 19%.

Warren: 13%.

Buttigieg: 6%.

Harris: 3%.

Bloomberg: 3%.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who entered the race on Thursday, was not included in the poll. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang polled at 2%, and no other candidate managed more than 1%.

Ipsos polled 2,235 adults online in the United States from November 12-14. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.