The Wisconsin Badgers are going to roll the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

As you all know, I’ll be making the trip to Lincoln in order to watch my Badgers take it to the Cornhuskers. Fans in Nebraska said I’d never come. They said I’d never show up to Lincoln.

Well, be careful what you ask for because sometimes prayers get answered. I’m showing up and I’m going to show out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You think I’m unbearable right now? Wait until Wisconsin runs Nebraska off of the field on Saturday. I’m going to be so miserable to all you people that you’re going to be running for the hills.

Do you have any idea how pumped I am to get to Lincoln and watch this game? It’s all I’ve been thinking about.

Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus, the entire defense and everybody is going to run right through the Cornhuskers.

This game isn’t going to be close. It’s going to be a bloodbath. It’s going to be ugly from the first snap through the final whistle.

Nebraska fans asked for it, and they’re about to get it. Welcome to the jungle, gentlemen. We’ll see how loud and cocky you all are once Jonathan Taylor is done putting in work.

It’s going to be a fun time. Tune in at noon EST on BTN.