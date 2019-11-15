As The Daily Wire’s Hank Berrien reported yesterday, a far-left public educational initiative called Deep Equity is being increasingly adopted across the country.

As described by Corwin, an educational training initiative umbrella organization that describes itself as “aimed at producing real school improvement for equity and social justice,” Deep Equity “is a comprehensive and systemic professional development process aimed at producing the deep personal, professional, and organizational transformations that are necessary to create equitable places of learning for all of our nation’s children.” Using unmistakable leftist language, the program “addresses the dynamics of power and privilege in a safe, engaging, and inspiring environment in which all educators are honored and valued as professionals,” as further described by Corwin.

The Daily Wire also quoted Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s highlighting of the Deep Equity program on his platform. Carlson described Deep Equity as follows:

According to Deep Equity, America is based on a hierarchy of various oppressions: Men oppress women, Christianity oppresses Islam, English oppresses Spanish, white people oppress everyone. And, by the way, if you have a problem with this explanation, you are yourself entrenching oppression; you’re part of the problem. According to Corwin, differences in academic performance have nothing to do with culture or effort; they are purely the product of racism. … In order to fight that racism, teachers are instructed on different types of ‘white identity orientations’ … many white people, teachers are told, according to Deep Equity, are defined by their ‘ignorance and supremacy.’ Other white people, ‘question the systemic issues that have caused whites to be so much in a superior position.

Following the publication of The Daily Wire’s report yesterday, a concerned parent in Chandler, Arizona contacted The Daily Wire to provide further details about the nature of Deep Equity and the extent to which leftism seems to be seeping into Democratic State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman’s statewide education initiatives. Hoffman, who has previously implied that she was only inspired to seek her current perch after watching the confirmation of current U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, has already embarked upon a hard leftist path since taking office in January. In April, for example, Hoffman celebrated the repeal of Arizona’s so-called “no promo homo” law, and stood at a jubilant post-repeal press conference podium alongside a representative of LGBT advocacy group GLSEN Phoenix.

As flagged by the concerned Chandler parent and confirmed by verifiable evidence, the application form to join Chandler Unified School District’s (CUSD) Deep Equity Advisory Board specifically asks applicants whether they have sufficient “personal[]” or “professional[]” experience to understand prioritized Deep Equity values with respect to “intersectionality of race, gender, class, religion, and sexual orientation.”

Furthermore, the concerned Chandler parent provided verifiable evidence, submitted to the parent from a CUSD teacher who harbors deep concerns about Deep Equity, that the Deep Equity program in CUSD attempts to encourage such themes as “religious/spiritual pluralism” in lieu of “Christianity over other religions,” “affectional/sexual pluralism and equal rights” in lieu of “heterosexual over other gender/sexual identities,” “distributive justice” in lieu of “haves over ‘have-nots,’” “language preservation and respect” in lieu of “English only,” and the elevation of many other far-left social justice themes over traditional norms.

The concerned Chandler parent also provided verifiable evidence that CUSD sponsors such seminars during its Deep Equity Summer Symposium — meaning they are taxpayer-funded — as “Inclusiveness With LGBTQ+ Students” and “Building LGBTQ-Inclusive Elementary Schools.” As The Daily Wire reported yesterday, there does not seem to be a normal mode of recourse for parents objecting to this leftist indoctrination.

The Daily Wire will continue to monitor Deep Equity-themed developments.