(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his election win in Ukraine, inviting him to the White House in their first phone call, according to a transcript released on Friday morning.

The April 21 conversation occurred three months ahead of another call with the Ukrainian president that is central to House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings.

Publication of the transcript coincided with the second day of public impeachment hearings. A key witness, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, is expected to describe the circumstances of her removal from the post.

