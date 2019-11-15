Arkansas is apparently giving a look at Butch Jones for the football coach opening.

According to Steven Godfrey on Thursday, the former Tennessee head coach is “being considered” for the job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jones has been on the staff at Alabama ever since he got run out of Knoxville.

“Butch Jones is a guy being considered at Arkansas. It’s a name being tossed around by CAA. For a guy being “pushed”, he is the only one with actual wins in the SEC.”- @38Godfrey — The Midday 180 (@Midday180) November 14, 2019

Is Arkansas’ goal here to find the most incompetent coach possible? Their last two coaches were Bret Bielema and Chad Morris.

Both of them sucked at an unbelievable level. The program is in ruins and they’re looking at Butch Jones? I guess some people really want to just watch the world burn.

It would also be such a savage move from Nick Saban to position Butch Jones as the next head coach at Arkansas.

An awful coach running a program Alabama has to play regularly? Yeah, it’s almost like Saban’s master plan for SEC domination is coming together nicely.

If Arkansas actually hires Butch Jones, then this isn’t real life anymore. We’re living in a simulation designed for the entertainment of college football fans.

There’s nobody with a brain who thinks Jones is capable of winning football games at a high level. Nobody believes that, but he’s apparently in the mix.

What an absolute circus down in Fayetteville.